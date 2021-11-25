Volkswagen India extends service support for flood-affected customers

Volkswagen has announced expansion of service support for its flood-affected car owners in Chennai, Puducherry and Tirupati. It is going to provide free 24/7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) to the flood victims in those three cities until 30 November 2021.

The brand has also said that the affected owners can directly contact Volkswagen via the contact numbers: 1800-102-1155 and 1800-419-1155 to seek prompt help from the always-on Roadside Assistance until the mentioned date.

At the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen India, safety, convenience and well-being of our customers has always been a top priority for the brand. In these challenging times, it is our endeavor to offer the best possible support to the affected customers together with our dealer partners. We are monitoring the situation closely and our Road Side Assistance service is working 24X7 to ensure the maximum support and resolution is provided to the affected vehicles.”

