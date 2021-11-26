Nissan Magnite achieves 30,000 units sales milestone

Introduced on 2 December 2020, Nissan has hit an important milestone of selling 30,000 units of the Magnite in India, nearly after a year. At the same time, the Magnite has also racked up 72,000 reservations in the same period. Interestingly, the carmaker delivered 10,000 units of the Magnite in April 2021, just four months after the launch. The SUV is available with a choice of four variants.

Nissan India delivered the 30,000th Magnite in a celebratory event held at a dealership in Gurugram, Haryana. In fact, Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson, Nissan AMIEO, for Africa, Europe, India, the Middle East and Oceania, handed over the 30,000th Magnite to its owner at the dealership. He also bestowed ‘Nissan Global President’s Award’ to the Nissan India team, for the launch of the Magnite.

The Magnite is powered by two petrol engines - a 999cc, inline, three-cylinder petrol motor mated to a five-speed manual gearbox that makes 71bhp/96Nm. On the other hand, a 999cc, inline, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol that produces 99bhp/160Nm (MT) and 99bhp/152Nm (CVT-AT). It can be coupled with a manual or CVT automatic.

On the occasion, Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan Magnite is a core model under the company’s global transformation strategy, and is playing a key role in strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and overseas under ‘Make in India, Make for the world’. We thank our customers, business partners and employees for making Nissan Magnite’s first year in the market such an overwhelming success.”

Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.62 Lakh Onwards

