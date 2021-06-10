2021 Jaguar F-Pace launched in India; prices start at Rs 69.99 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the new Jaguar F-Pace in India today starting at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The refreshed SUV is available in the R-Dynamic S trim in both petrol and diesel engines with deliveries starting today. Jaguar India had already started accepting bookings for the high-riding SUV from April 2021.

This being a facelift, the updated F-Pace carries forward the same silhouette with subtle tweaks to its exterior. The front grille is now larger and gets diamond-stud like inserts. The design for the LED head lamps has also been revised getting dual-barrel LED daytime running lights. The front and rear bumpers are also tweaked for a fresh and planted appearance. The rear lights are sleeker and get the graphic design from the recently launched I-Pace. The F-Pace rides on a set of 19-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin of the new F-Pace can now be had in two colour themes – Mars Red and Siena Tan. Placed at a slightly angled position is the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system that features curved glass and a simplified menu structure. Jaguar says that customers can access or view up to 90 per cent of the common tasks from the screen in two or less taps. Another notable change in the cockpit includes the new shape of the drive selector. The minuscule lever gets a ‘cricket-ball’ stitching on the top while a silver metal finish completes the lower portion. Other highlights of the cabin include a digital driver’s display, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 3D surround camera, air purifier, new door casings with a 360-degree grab handle, and a Meridian audio system.

Under the bulged bonnet, the Ingenium 2.0-litre petrol produces 247bhp and 365Nm torque while the 2.0-litre diesel motor generates 201bhp and 430Nm of peak torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive setup are standard for both the guises. In India, the current competition for the F-Pace includes the BMW X3, Porsche Macan, Volvo XC60, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Jaguar F-Pace ₹ 69.99 Lakh Onwards

