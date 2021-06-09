Please Tell Us Your City

      2021 Skoda Octavia specifications, variants, and features revealed

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 09 June 2021,13:59 PM IST

      Skoda Auto India has finally revealed the new-generation Octavia in flesh. Set to be launched in India tomorrow, the carmaker has exhibited the latest iteration of the luxury sedan listing out the complete exterior and interior details, engine specifications, variants, and features. Let us take a closer look at it. 

      Skoda New Octavia Left Front Three Quarter

      The all-new Skoda Octavia is now in its fourth generation and has grown substantially from its predecessor. It measures 4,689mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,680mm that translates to a spacious and roomy interior for the occupants. Up front, the familiar butterfly-shaped grille is now sleeker and positioned further down than on the previous model. The bi-LED headlamps along with integrated DRLs, LED fog lamps, and a slim chrome strip on the lower portion give the Octavia its wider stance. On the side, the sedan gets 17-inch alloy wheels with a design that varies depending upon the selected variant. The split LED tail lamps remind one of the elder SUV siblings in the family that are sharp and narrow towards the centre of the boot that holds the new ‘Skoda’ lettering replacing the brand logo. 

      Skoda New Octavia Left Rear Three Quarter

      On the inside, Skoda has gone for the light beige themed leather upholstery. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets connectivity options while the driver’s display now goes full digital. At the front of the instrument cluster is the newly designed two-spoke steering wheel that gets scrollers at both ends for a convenient operation. Other highlights include ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, keyless entry, two-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, and a Canton sound system. 

      Skoda New Octavia Dashboard

      The Octavia is loaded with a host of safety features as well. Some of the notable features include eight airbags, multi-collision brake, an electronic differential lock, and even a coffee-break alert. 

      Skoda New Octavia Rear View

      The powertrain is the only department where Octavia lacks options. It is powered by a single 2.0-litre TSI engine that puts out 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. It is paired with a seven-speed DSG unit that is now controlled by the new shift-by-wire knob that replaces the conventional gear lever. The new Octavia will be offered in two trims – Style and Laurin & Klement (L&K). The ex-showroom prices will be announced tomorrow and we expect it to be between Rs 18 lakh to Rs 22 lakh. The Octavia in the sedan category will compete against the Hyundai Elantra.

