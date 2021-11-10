2021 Hyundai Creta facelift pictures leaked ahead of unveil

Recently, Hyundai officially released teaser images of the Creta facelift on its Indonesia website. The updated SUV will be unveiled at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), starting from 11 November 2021.

The leaked pictures of the Creta facelift shows off every inch of the SUV. That said, the most radical change comes in the form of the new ‘Parametric Jewel’ grille that was first introduced with the Tucson. Interestingly, the daytime running lights are integrated into this grille, while the headlights get a new design. Apart from that, Hyundai offers a reworked boot lid, tweaked rear lights and a new set of alloy wheels.

On the inside, the cabin remains unchanged in terms of appearance. However, the cabin gets a few new features, namely a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats.

As a part of this facelift, the new Creta comes equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). It is also said to get the latest iteration of the Hyundai BlueLink connected car feature.

For the Indonesian market, Hyundai is very likely to offer the same powertrain option as the current Creta. A 1.5-litre four-cylinder N/A petrol engine comes mated to a manual gearbox or CVT that makes 113bhp/144Nm. Meanwhile, it is expected that the new Creta will arrive in India around Q2 of 2022.

Picture credits - Indra

Hyundai Creta Facelift ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh Estimated Price

