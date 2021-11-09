2021 Audi Q5 arriving in India on 23 November

In an official announcement, Audi has confirmed that it will be launching the new Q5 in India on 23 November 2021. Nearly a month ago, the brand started assembling the SUV at its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra, followed by the commencement of the bookings.

This facelift brings a new front and rear end to the Q5, which includes a redesigned grille, headlights, bumpers and taillights. It also gets new alloy wheels. Besides, the automaker will offer a choice of two variants: Premium Plus and Technology.

Inside, the Q5 continues to get the fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, a wireless charging pad, a Bang and Olufsen sound system and eight airbags.

This new Q5 will be available exclusively with a single powertrain choice, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol mated to a seven-speed automatic unit. With an all-wheel-drive system, this engine will generate 249bhp and 370Nm of torque. Meanwhile, Audi’s new Q5 will compete against the BMW X3, Lexus NX, Land Rover Discovery, Mercedes-Benz GLC and the recently arrived Volvo XC60.

Audi Q5 Facelift ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 Lakh Estimated Price

