Volvo XC40 Recharge India launch tomorrow

Swedish luxury automaker Volvo will launch its long-due electric crossover, the XC40 Recharge, in India tomorrow. The firm will assemble the all-electric crossover at its Hoskote facility in Karnataka, while its deliveries are likely to begin in October this year.

The XC40 Recharge is the identical twin of the combustion-powered XC40 in terms of exterior and interior. Being an EV, the electric version of the SUV gets a blanked-off grille painted in the body colour. In addition, the brand has bestowed the XC40 Recharge with distinctive alloy wheels.

Powering the India-spec XC40 Recharge P8 AWD is a two electric motor setup and a 78kWh battery pack that makes 402bhp and 660Nm. It provides a WLTP-certified travel range of 418km on a full charge and can achieve zero to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds. Besides this, it has an electronically governed top speed of 180kmph. As claimed, the XC40 Recharge can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 28 minutes with a 150kW DC fast charger.

Meanwhile, the XC40 Recharge made its India debut in March 2021, while its deliveries were scheduled to commence sometime in October last year. However, Volvo postponed the launch due to the semiconductor shortage.

Volvo XC40 Recharge ₹ 55.90 Lakh Onwards

Volvo | XC40 Recharge | Volvo XC40 Recharge