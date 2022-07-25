  • location
            Tata Motors partners with EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd; to deploy 1,000 XPRES-T EVs

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Monday 25 July 2022,23:58 PM IST

            Tata Motors has signed an MoU with EC Wheels India Private Limited (an associate of Steelman Group), an app based urban transportation service in Kolkata to deploy 1,000 XPRES-T electric sedans for cab transportation. The company will commence the deliveries in phases and the partnership also makes for the biggest ever EV fleet order in the region. 

            The Tata XPRES-T is available with two battery packs, 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh, which offers a driving range of 213km and 165km, respectively. Depending on the battery pack, the vehicle is capable of charging from zero to 80 per cent in about 90 to 110 minutes via a fast charger. The standard safety feature list includes ABS with EBD and dual front airbags. 

            Commenting on the occasion, Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager – Network Management and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd said, “Tata Motors has always been focusing on the faster adoption of EVs in the mobility space, helping grow India’s e-mobility market. We are delighted to partner with EC Wheels India Pvt Ltd for the largest deployment of electric sedans in the fleet segment for the eastern region. With a market share of 90 per cent in the EV fleet segment in India and the Eastern region, X-PRES T EV has created a new benchmark as it offers enhanced safety, fast charging solution, a premium interior theme along with dynamic performance at an affordable price. With this association, we have taken a giant leap towards future of mobility, helping the country to evolve to electric.” 

            Speaking on the occasion, Mayank Bindal, Promoter Director, EC Wheels India Pvt. Ltd. (Snap-E), an Associate of Steelman Group said, “We are thankful to Tata Motors for partnering with us. This association will help us to rapidly expand electrification in the eastern regions of India and work towards providing sustainable mobility solutions to our customers. Through this association, we aim to contribute in creating a large EV mobility ecosystem in Eastern India, thereby reducing carbon emissions into the environment. With the best-in-class electric vehicles offered by Tata Motors, we intend to provide the customers with incomparable cab services in West Bengal and hope to continue this association on a long-term basis providing an elevated customer experience on our platform.”

