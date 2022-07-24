MG Motor India organises national vehicle check-up camp

MG Motor India, with its 'MG Rain Check' monsoon service camp initiative, has organised a nationwide and long-running service camp for its customers across the country to undergo a preventive check for their cars. The service camp held at authorised MG service stations offers a comprehensive car check-up, complimentary top body wash or dry wash, and brake pad cleaning.

In addition to complimentary services, MG is also providing a flat 50 per cent off on windshield wiper blades and special discounts on value-added services (VAS), batteries, and tyres.

It is important to remember that the dates for the service camp vary depending on the state. For instance, the carmaker has already commenced the service camp in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and will be open until 5 and 2 August, respectively.

The customers in western regions of India can benefit from the service camp from 22 July to 6 August, while the service camp for northern and eastern region customers will be open between 1 and 14 August.

