Volvo XC40 discontinued in India

The Swedish automaker Volvo launched the facelifted version of the XC40 SUV in India in September 2022. The model was introduced at a price tag of Rs. 43.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, more than a year later, the carmaker has discontinued the SUV in the country.

The Volvo XC40 was available in a single top-spec B4 Ultimate variant. Meanwhile, the last recorded price of the SUV was Rs. 46.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It was offered in five colour options, namely, Crystal White, Fusion Red, Onyx Black, Fjord Blue, and Sage Green.

Mechanically, the Volvo XC40 came equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system. In this state of tune, the motor produced 197bhp and 300Nm of torque. The transmission duties were handled by an eight-speed automatic gearbox with an electronically limited top speed of 180kmph.

