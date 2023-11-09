Doodle Image-1 Doodle Image-2 Doodle Image-3
            Citroen eC3 prices hiked in India

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Thursday 09 November 2023,14:10 PM IST

            Prices of the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback have been hiked by Rs 11,000 across the table. The eC3 is available across two variants- Live and Feel and was priced in the range of 11.50 lakh to Rs 12.68 lakh. The hike in price sees the range now start at Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Launched in February 2023, the eC3 is powered by a 29.9kWh battery pack producing 56bhp/143Nm and is mated to a single-speed transmission powering the front wheels. The company claims a range of 320km on a full charge making the largest among its class.

            The EC3 is a direct rival for the likes of the Tata Tiago EV, MG Comet and future models from Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Nissan and Mahindra. It was the third car that Citroen launched in India and is the sister vehicle to the ICE powered C3 hatchback.

            Citroen eC3
            Citroen eC3 ₹ 11.61 Lakh Onwards
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Citroen eC3 | eC3

