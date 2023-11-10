Mahindra Scorpio N global pik-up patent images revealed

We saw it in August of this year in concept form at Mahindra’s South Africa event and now here are the official patent images for the Scorpio N-based pick-up/pik-up truck. The images reveal design cues quite close to the concept car that was revealed.

Some of the major design highlights include the large grille, high stance, rectangular headlamps and the large pickup bed with the roof carrier on top. While the previous two generations of Scorpio pick-up have been very similar to the SUV, this one will break out and have its own identity, who knows it may not even get the Scorpio N name altogether.

Interior pictures reveal a design, layout and elements very similar to that of the SUV. It is expected to get the same feature list and a 2.2-litre diesel engine with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. The pickup truck will debut things like level-2 ADAS, automatic parking and new connected car technology as part of its arrival.

Image source: CarWale

Mahindra Global Pik Up ₹ 12.00 - 22.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Mahindra | Global Pik Up | Mahindra Global Pik Up