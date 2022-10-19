Volvo rolls out locally assembled XC40 Recharge from Bangalore plant

Volvo has rolled out the all-electric locally assembled XC40 recharge from its Hoskote plant in Bangalore, Karnataka. The SUV was launched on 26 July, 2022 at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a single trim, P8 AWD.

The first batch of the 150 units allocated for 2022 was sold out within a couple of hours of the commencement of bookings. While the deliveries of the XC40 Recharge will start during the festive occasion later this month, Volvo aims to deliver all 150 units by the end of December 2022. The XC40 Recharge is the second luxury EV after the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic to be locally assembled in the country.

It is powered by a dual-motor setup and a 78kWh battery pack. The motors generate 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. It has a WLTP-certified travel range of 418km. The XC40 Recharge can go from zero to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 180kmph. The customers get an 11kW AC home wall box charger with the SUV. It also supports 150kW DC fast charging with 10-80 per cent charge in 28 minutes.

The automaker has also announced the arrival of its new electric SUV, the C40 Recharge, in India in 2023. This SUV features a coupe-style roofline and a 78kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 420km.

Volvo XC40 Recharge ₹ 55.90 Lakh Onwards

Volvo | XC40 Recharge | Volvo XC40 Recharge