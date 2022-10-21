Volkswagen Taigun receives 45,000 bookings

The Volkswagen Taigun has received over 45,000 reservations in a year since its launch. At the same time, the brand has also delivered more than 28,000 units of the SUV since September 2021. Meanwhile, the Taigun recently secured a five-star safety rating for adult and child occupants in the Global NCAP crash test.

The key highlights of the SUV include LED projector headlights, LED rear lights, a digital instrument cluster, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, wireless charging pad, cooled glovebox, six airbags, TPMS, hill hold control, and connected car features. Volkswagen offers the Taigun in four variants: Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus.

It gets two powertrain options: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 114bhp and 178Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre, inline-four, turbocharged petrol unit that makes 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. While the former is mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, the latter comes paired with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

The Taigun competes against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

