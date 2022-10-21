  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Volkswagen Taigun receives 45,000 bookings

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 21 October 2022,18:33 PM IST

            The Volkswagen Taigun has received over 45,000 reservations in a year since its launch. At the same time, the brand has also delivered more than 28,000 units of the SUV since September 2021. Meanwhile, the Taigun recently secured a five-star safety rating for adult and child occupants in the Global NCAP crash test.

            The key highlights of the SUV include LED projector headlights, LED rear lights, a digital instrument cluster, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, wireless charging pad, cooled glovebox, six airbags, TPMS, hill hold control, and connected car features. Volkswagen offers the Taigun in four variants: Comfortline, Highline, Topline, and GT Plus. 

            It gets two powertrain options: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 114bhp and 178Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre, inline-four, turbocharged petrol unit that makes 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. While the former is mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, the latter comes paired with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

            The Taigun competes against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

            Volkswagen Taigun
            Volkswagen Taigun ₹ 11.56 Lakh Onwards
            All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
            Volkswagen | Taigun | Volkswagen Taigun

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Volkswagen Taigun receives 45,000 bookings

            Volkswagen Taigun receives 45,000 bookings

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/21/2022 18:33:32

            The VW Taigun is available in four variants.

            Volvo rolls out locally assembled XC40 Recharge from Bangalore plant

            Volvo rolls out locally assembled XC40 Recharge from Bangalore plant

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/19/2022 14:51:59

            The Volvo XC40 Recharge provides a WLTP-certified range of 418km.

            Nissan reveals Juke, Qashqai, and X-Trail in India

            Nissan reveals Juke, Qashqai, and X-Trail in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/18/2022 17:25:17

            Nissan has started testing the X-Trail and Qashqai in India.

            Jeep Grand Cherokee teased; India debut in November 2022

            Jeep Grand Cherokee teased; India debut in November 2022

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/17/2022 23:26:42

            Jeep Grand Cherokee will be assembled at the brand's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra.

            BYD India opens new showroom in Mohali

            BYD India opens new showroom in Mohali

            By Jay Shah10/16/2022 12:30:52

            BYD India opens new showroom in Mohali

            Made-in-India Lexus ES300h launched at Rs 59.71 lakh

            Made-in-India Lexus ES300h launched at Rs 59.71 lakh

            By Jay Shah10/16/2022 11:48:36

            Made-in-India Lexus ES300h launched at Rs 59.71 lakh

            Locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gathers over 300 confirmed bookings

            Locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gathers over 300 confirmed bookings

            By Jay Shah10/16/2022 11:15:31

            Locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gathers over 300 confirmed bookings

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Honda HR-V

            Honda HR-V

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

            Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

            ₹ 10.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 1.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars