            Volvo commences deliveries of XC40 Recharge in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Thursday 10 November 2022,16:09 PM IST

            Volvo has started deliveries of the new XC40 Recharge in India with an aim to deliver 100 units by the end of 2022. Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India, handed over the first car in Gujarat. The electric crossover was launched in July this year at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single trim, Recharge P8 AWD. The XC40 Recharge is being assembled at the brand’s facility in Hoskote, Karnataka.

            The highlights of the XC40 Recharge include LED headlights, a closed-off grille, 19-inch wheels, signature daytime running lights, and LED rear lights. Volvo has also outfitted the electric crossover with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

            On the inside, it features a 12-inch driver display, an Android-based nine-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, an electric sunroof, a wireless charging pad, powered front seats with memory function, and two-zone temperature control.

            The XC40 Recharge is powered by a 78kWh battery pack paired with a dual electric motor setup (at the front and rear axle). The motors make 402bhp and 660Nm of torque and provide a WLTP-certified range of 418km. While the XC90 Recharge comes with an 11kW onboard charger, it also supports 150kW DC fast charging too.

