Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG images leaked ahead of debut

Over the last few months, we witnessed a series of new CNG variant launches from Maruti Suzuki in the country. This time around, the images of the Brezza CNG have been leaked, thereby indicating on its possible launch sometime soon. Interestingly, post launch the Brezza could emerge as the only compact SUV to offer a CNG option in the country.

Visually, the Brezza CNG will not get significant upgrades and might be offered in the mid-spec variant. Mechanically, the compact SUV will continue to be powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. The CNG version will be limited to a five-speed manual transmission.

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to command a premium of up to Rs 70,000 over the petrol version. More details on the features will be known closer to its launch.

Source - RG

Maruti Suzuki Brezza ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki | Brezza | Maruti Suzuki Brezza