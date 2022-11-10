  • location
            Tata Harrier registers the highest hike of Rs 30,000

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Thursday 10 November 2022,21:34 PM IST

            Indian automaker Tata Motors has hiked prices across the passenger vehicle range by 0.9 per cent. The revised prices are effective from 7 November. Tata Harrier registers the highest hike of Rs 30,000, while the prices for the Safari and the Nexon have been hiked by Rs 20,000 and 18,000, respectively. 

            The Tata Altroz and the Tigor now cost dearer by Rs 10,000, while the prices for the Tiago and the Punch have been hiked by Rs 8,000 and Rs 7,000, respectively. Interestingly, there is no price revision for the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV. The company attributes the revision in prices to the rise in input costs. 

