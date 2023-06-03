Volvo C40 Recharge to make India debut on 14 June

Sweden car manufacturer, Volvo, is preparing itself for the India debut of the C40 Recharge. The automaker will unveil the car in the country on 14 June, 2023. The C40 Recharge will be the second EV offering from the brand after the XC40 Recharge.

The SUV is built on the CMA platform that has been jointly developed by Volvo and Geely and is globally offered in a single-motor rear-wheel-drive configuration and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration. However, the brand has not yet revealed any details about the variants.

The Volvo C40 Recharge draws its power from a 78kWh battery pack that helps the motor to produce 400bhp and 660Nm of torque. It is said to have a range of 370-420km on a single, fully charged battery and can be charged via the 150kW DC fast charger from 10 to 80 per cent in over 35 minutes.

The electric SUV also hosts advanced features on board such as a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, Thor’s hammer-inspired LED headlamps, a 360-degree camera, and an automatic climate control. Additionally, it will also come equipped with an ADAS suite, adaptive cruise control, ventilated and heated seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

Volvo