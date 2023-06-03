Tata Nexon EV Max top variants get a bigger infotainment system

Tata Motors has updated the top-spec variants of the Nexon EV Max. The XZ+ Lux trim now gets a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The prices of these variants start from Rs. 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new infotainment is bigger than the older seven-inch unit and supports connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Furthermore, the system also packs in over 180 voice commands in six different languages such as Tamil, Marathi, English, Hindi, Bengali, and Telugu.

The Nexon EV Max makes use of a 40.5kWh battery pack that powers the electric motor to develop 141bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV can be had in XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux, and XZ+ Lux Dark variants and is offered with 3.3kW and 7.2kW chargers.

Tata Nexon EV Max ₹ 16.49 Lakh Onwards

