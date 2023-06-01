    Recently Viewed
            Maruti Suzuki records 1,43,708 unit sales in May 2023

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 01 June 2023,21:46 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has listed its monthly sales for May 2023. The automaker registered 1,51,606 unit domestic sales in the previous month.

            Out of the total sales, 83,655 units were retailed under the mini and compact segments. Furthermore, 992 units of the Ciaz mid-size sedans were sold in the domestic market. As for the SUVs, 59,061 cars were sold, making it the second highest-selling segment. 

            Collectively, Maruti Suzuki has recorded 1,43,708 unit sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market. Besides this, sales to OEMs were logged at 5,010 units. 

            In other news, Maruti launched the Fronx crossover last month. Now, the brand will launch the Jimny this month which will go against the likes of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha

