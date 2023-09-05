Volvo C40 Recharge launched in India; Prices start at Rs 61.25 lakh

Launched in India

The Volvo C40 Recharge battery electric vehicle has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 61.25 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom) for the first 500 buyers. Bookings have opened from today and we expect deliveries from later this year.

Features, specifications and colours

The Volvo C40 Recharge will be offered in one fully loaded model with features like a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, digital instrument cluster, level-2 ADAS and a 360-degree camera. It is being offered in shades of crystal white, onyx black, fusion red, cloud blue, sage green and fjord blue. It is powered by a 78kWh battery and dual electric motors producing 402bhp/660Nm. You get a 0-100kmph time of 4.7 seconds with a WLTP range of 530km.

Volvo C40 Recharge design highlights

The exterior highlights include Volvo’s signature EV grille, the design for the wheels and the shape of the tail lamps. Inside, too it is standard Volvo fare with the likes of a tablet-like display for the infotainment system, a three-spoke steering wheel and rectangular AC vents. The standard interiors are grey with silver inserts.

Competition check

The Volvo C40 Recharge is a rival for the likes of the BMW i4, Mercedes-Benz EQB as well as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 which is almost 12 lakh lower but packs a similar punch.

Volvo C40 Recharge ₹ 61.25 Lakh Onwards

