Mahindra Thar Roxx waiting period stretches to mid-2026

Mahindra launched the Thar Roxx in India in August this year. The five-door Thar is available in petrol and diesel powertrains with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Now, customers have started receiving tentative delivery dates for the bookings made. As per our sources, the deliveries of select variants could extend up to mid-2026. Other models in Mahindra’s lineup include three-door Thar, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, Bolero Neo, XUV 3XO, XUV400, sand XUV700.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx currently has a starting price of Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is broadly available in six variants.

