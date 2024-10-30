New Maruti Suzuki Dzire leaked before official launch

Ahead of the official launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire on 11 November, the images of the updated compact have leaked.

The new Dzire features a single-slate chrome grille along with redesigned bumpers and repositioned fog lamps. Further, it gets LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and fresh tail lamps with tri-arrow pattern.

The cabin of the Dzire will most likely be revamped with a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, and dual-tone theme.

The Swift’s new 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine will also do duty on the new Dzire. It has an output of 80bhp and 111.7Nm of torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

