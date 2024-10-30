    Recently Viewed
            New Maruti Suzuki Dzire leaked before official launch

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 30 October 2024,10:09 AM IST

            Ahead of the official launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire on 11 November, the images of the updated compact have leaked.

            The new Dzire features a single-slate chrome grille along with redesigned bumpers and repositioned fog lamps. Further, it gets LED headlamps, new alloy wheels, and fresh tail lamps with tri-arrow pattern.

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 Rear View

            The cabin of the Dzire will most likely be revamped with a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, and dual-tone theme.

            The Swift’s new 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine will also do duty on the new Dzire. It has an output of 80bhp and 111.7Nm of torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024
