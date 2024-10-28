Honda recalls over 92,000 units for replacement of faulty fuel pump

    Recently Viewed
            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 28 October 2024,17:05 PM IST

            Honda Cars India has announced a voluntary recall of over 92,000 vehicles.

            The recall campaign pertains to the replacement of faulty fuel pump in select Honda cars. The replacement will be carried out free of cost at authorised Honda dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from 5 November, 2024.

            Here is a detailed list of the affected models.

            Models

            Production year

            Number of units affected

            Amaze

            19 September, 2019 – 30 June, 2018

            18,851

            Brio

            8 August, 2017 – 27 June, 2018

            3,317

            BR-V

            26 September, 2019 – 14 June, 2018

            4,386

            City

            4 September, 2017 – 29 June, 2018

            32,872

            Jazz

            4 September, 2017 – 29 June, 2018

            16,744

            WR-V

            5 September, 2017 – 30 June, 2018

            14,298

            Re-inspection and part change

            2,204

            Honda Amaze
            All Popular Cars