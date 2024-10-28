Honda recalls over 92,000 units for replacement of faulty fuel pump

Honda Cars India has announced a voluntary recall of over 92,000 vehicles.
The recall campaign pertains to the replacement of faulty fuel pump in select Honda cars. The replacement will be carried out free of cost at authorised Honda dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from 5 November, 2024.
Here is a detailed list of the affected models.
Models
Production year
Number of units affected
Amaze
19 September, 2019 – 30 June, 2018
18,851
Brio
8 August, 2017 – 27 June, 2018
3,317
BR-V
26 September, 2019 – 14 June, 2018
4,386
City
4 September, 2017 – 29 June, 2018
32,872
Jazz
4 September, 2017 – 29 June, 2018
16,744
WR-V
5 September, 2017 – 30 June, 2018
14,298
Accord, Amaze, Brio, BR-V, City, Civic, Jazz, WR-V
Re-inspection and part change
2,204