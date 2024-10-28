Honda recalls over 92,000 units for replacement of faulty fuel pump

Honda Cars India has announced a voluntary recall of over 92,000 vehicles.

The recall campaign pertains to the replacement of faulty fuel pump in select Honda cars. The replacement will be carried out free of cost at authorised Honda dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from 5 November, 2024.

Here is a detailed list of the affected models.

Models Production year Number of units affected Amaze 19 September, 2019 – 30 June, 2018 18,851 Brio 8 August, 2017 – 27 June, 2018 3,317 BR-V 26 September, 2019 – 14 June, 2018 4,386 City 4 September, 2017 – 29 June, 2018 32,872 Jazz 4 September, 2017 – 29 June, 2018 16,744 WR-V 5 September, 2017 – 30 June, 2018 14,298 Accord, Amaze, Brio, BR-V, City, Civic, Jazz, WR-V Re-inspection and part change 2,204

Honda | City | Accord | Honda city | Honda Accord | honda brio | brio | Honda Amaze | Amaze | BR-V | Honda BR-V | WR-V [2017-2020] | Honda WR-V [2017-2020] | Amaze [2016-2018] | Honda Amaze [2016-2018]