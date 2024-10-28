Tata Punch Adventure and Adventure Rhythm variants discontinued

Tata Motors has discontinued select variants from Punch’s lineup. The Adventure and Adventure Rhythm variants that were offered with petrol and CNG versions have been removed. Both variants were priced at Rs. 7 lakh and Rs. 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

This means that the Punch micro SUV can only be had broadly in Creative, Pure, and Accomplished variants. No changes have been made to the CNG and recently launched Camo Edition trims.

The Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 87bhp and 115Nm of torque. It is paired with five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The alternate fuel options for the Punch include CNG and an electric powertrain.

