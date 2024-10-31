2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 SE India launch on 12 November

The final and most powerful AMG car from Mercedes will be launched in India on 12 November. This is of course the AMG C63 SE and will be the 14th launch from Mercedes for India in 2024. Revealed just over 24 months ago, this is the first hybrid C63 model and sees it move to a four-cylinder engine with an electric powertrain.

The 2.0-litre four-pot has F1 derived technology and produces 670bhp/1020Nm. All this motivation is channeled to all four wheels via the brand’s 4MATIC AWD system and an AMG tuned nine-speed automatic transmission.

If these numbers weren’t crazy enough, the powertrain now also gets the tag of the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine and can rocket from 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds, while the plug-in hybrid motor returns an electric only range of 13km and can be juiced up via the 3.7kW onboard charger.

Of course, this is a Mercedes C-Class, so you get all the niceties that come with the C-Class range like the dual screens, full LED light package, driver assistance systems, Panamericana grille, quad-tip exhausts, 20-inch wheels, sporty body kit, and a lowered stance. Inside, the performance sedan has been fitted with carbon-fibre inserts along with multiple AMG-specific bits all around.

