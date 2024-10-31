Maruti Suzuki eVX to make global debut on 4 November

Ahead of the India unveiling in early 2025, the production-spec Maruti Suzuki eVX will make global debut on 4 November in Milan, Italy.

The eVX will go into production at Suzuki’s Gujarat manufacturing plant and will further be exported to Europe and Japan. The prices for the Indian market are expected to be announced few months after this debut in Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025.

When launched next year, the eVX will go up against the Tata Curvv EV and Hyundai Creta EV. The Maruti eVX will also spawn a Toyota derivative which was recently showcased as Urban SUV Concept.

