New Maruti Dzire India launch on 11 November

The next-generation Maruti Dzire will be launched in India on 11 November. This is the fourth-generation for the car and will be underpinned by the same platform used in the fourth-generation Swift. Leaked images indicate a completely different face, rear end and a new design for the alloy wheels hinting at a major separation between this and the Swift.

Both cars will however, share their cabin and feature list though we suspect that the Dzire will get a better rear seat package as compared to the Swift. The engine on offer will be Mauti’s 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine producing 80bhp/111Nm in petrol guise and 69bhp/101Nm in CNG guise. A five-speed MT is standard while the regular petrol engine also gets a five-speed AMT.

The new-generation Maruti Dzire will arrive just a short while before the next-generation Honda Amaze that’s expected to debut in December of this year. The compact sedan segment might have slowed down a bit but that’s not stopped manufacturers from putting their best foot forward.

Maruti Suzuki | Swift | DZire | Maruti Suzuki Swift | Maruti Suzuki Dzire | Dzire 2024 | Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024