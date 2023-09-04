New Tata Nexon facelift bookings open for Rs. 21,000

Tata Motors has started accepting orders for the all-new Nexon SUV in India. Customers across the country can book the facelifted model by paying a refundable token amount of Rs. 21,000. The new Nexon are broadly available in four trims – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless with two powertrain options. Meanwhile, the prices of the Nexon facelift will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mechanically, the Nexon facelift can be had with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former comes mated to a variety of transmission options including a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, AMT, and a new seven-speed DCT gearbox. On the other hand, the diesel mill is paired with a six-speed manual and an AMT unit.

In terms of features, over the previous iteration, the Nexon facelift comes equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-digital coloured instrument cluster, 360-degree surround camera, JBL sourced nine-speaker setup, blind spot monitoring system, and six airbags.

Upon arrival, the Nexon facelift will lock horns with the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and other sub-four metre SUVs in the segment.

Tata Nexon Facelift ₹ 8.50 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

