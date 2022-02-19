  • Type your location
      Volkswagen Virtus worldwide debut on 8 March 2022

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Saturday 19 February 2022,08:58 AM IST

      Developed under India Project 2.0, the all-new Volkswagen Virtus will be making its global debut on 8 March 2022. Like the Taigun, this sedan also utilises the scalable MQB A0 IN platform. That said, VW is likely to introduce the Virtus in India sometime in mid-2022.

      The Virtus had been spied testing many times in India and a couple of international markets too. What’s more, the sedan is expected to bear an avant-garde design language with some VW signature design elements that are on par with its siblings. It’s believed that the sedan will come equipped with features such as LED headlights, an electric sunroof, ESP, traction control, TPMS and hill hold control.

      On the inside, the Virtus is most likely to get some modern-day features, namely a fully-digital driver display, an infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, cruise control, an air purifier, ambient lighting, cooling function for the front seats and multiple airbags.

      Under the bonnet, the sedan could come powered by two distinctive petrol engines: a 999cc, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor. The engines are expected to be paired to either a manual or automatic transmission. Once launched, the Virtus will compete against the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Skoda Slavia.

      Volkswagen Virtus
      Volkswagen Virtus worldwide debut on 8 March 2022

      Volkswagen Virtus worldwide debut on 8 March 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/19/2022 08:57:40

      The Virtus is the second VW after the Taigun to utilise the MQB A0 IN platform.

