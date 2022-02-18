2022 MG ZS EV colour options leaked ahead of India launch

The 2022 MG ZS EV’s colour options have been leaked ahead of its official debut in India. It will be offered in four colours- red, black, silver and white, but, missing from the list is the blue shade that was the launch colour for the ZS EV in 2019.

The updated ZS EV gets some exterior and interior changes that were introduced in the global markets last year. The biggest change, however, is that it will now get a 50.3kWh battery pack in place of the 44kWh unit. This is expected to give the car a bigger range as well as better 0-100kmph time.

There’s expected to be a minor price hike over the ZS EV’s current bracket of Rs 21.11 lakh to Rs 24.41 lakh (average ex-showroom). It is a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Kona EV and the Tata Nexon EV.

