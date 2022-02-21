Renault Triber Limited Edition launched at Rs 7.24 lakh

Renault India has announced that the Triber MPV has attained the one lakh sales milestone in the country. To commemorate this achievement, the carmaker has launched a new Limited Edition of the Triber with a starting price of Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Renault Triber Limited Edition is available in both manual as well as an AMT gearbox. Let us know more about it.

The Triber Limited Edition is available in two dual-tone exterior shades – Cedar Brown and Moonlight Silver with a black roof. Other highlights of the Triber include new Akaza fabric upholstery, two-tone dashboard theme with gloss black finish, black inner door handles, six-way adjustable driver seat, a reverse parking camera, and HVAC knobs with chrome garnish. The safety features on the Triber Limited Edition are four airbags, and front driver side load limiter and a pre-tensioner.

The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 96Nm torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. We have driven the Renault Triber and you can read our first-drive review here.

Renault Triber ₹ 5.67 Lakh Onwards

