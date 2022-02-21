  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Renault Triber Limited Edition launched at Rs 7.24 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Monday 21 February 2022,08:25 AM IST

      Renault India has announced that the Triber MPV has attained the one lakh sales milestone in the country. To commemorate this achievement, the carmaker has launched a new Limited Edition of the Triber with a starting price of Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Renault Triber Limited Edition is available in both manual as well as an AMT gearbox. Let us know more about it.

      The Triber Limited Edition is available in two dual-tone exterior shades – Cedar Brown and Moonlight Silver with a black roof. Other highlights of the Triber include new Akaza fabric upholstery, two-tone dashboard theme with gloss black finish, black inner door handles, six-way adjustable driver seat, a reverse parking camera, and HVAC knobs with chrome garnish. The safety features on the Triber Limited Edition are four airbags, and front driver side load limiter and a pre-tensioner. 

      The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 96Nm torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. We have driven the Renault Triber and you can read our first-drive review here.

      Renault Triber
      Renault Triber ₹ 5.67 Lakh Onwards
      All Renault CarsUpcoming Renault Cars
      Renault | Triber | Renault Triber

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be offered with over 40 connected car features

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be offered with over 40 connected car features

      By CarTrade Editorial Team02/21/2022 22:44:02

      First car in the Suzuki lineup to offer this new connect app

      BMW X4 facelift India launch soon

      BMW X4 facelift India launch soon

      By Jay Shah02/21/2022 20:08:43

      BMW X4 facelift India launch soon

      Renault Triber Limited Edition launched at Rs 7.24 lakh

      Renault Triber Limited Edition launched at Rs 7.24 lakh

      By Jay Shah02/21/2022 08:25:17

      Renault Triber Limited Edition launched at Rs 7.24 lakh

      Volkswagen Virtus worldwide debut on 8 March 2022

      Volkswagen Virtus worldwide debut on 8 March 2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/19/2022 08:57:40

      The Virtus is the second VW after the Taigun to utilise the MQB A0 IN platform.

      2022 MG ZS EV colour options leaked ahead of India launch

      2022 MG ZS EV colour options leaked ahead of India launch

      By CarTrade Editorial Team02/18/2022 16:46:21

      It will be offered in four shades

      All-electric MINI Cooper SE to be introduced in India on 24 February

      All-electric MINI Cooper SE to be introduced in India on 24 February

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/18/2022 10:38:42

      The Cooper SE has a WLTP certified range of 270km.

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      By Jay Shah02/17/2022 18:07:53

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      Featured Cars

      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.03 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW M4 Competition

      BMW M4 Competition

      ₹ 1.44 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q7

      Audi Q7

      ₹ 79.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X3

      BMW X3

      ₹ 59.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars