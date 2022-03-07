Volkswagen Virtus to make its global debut tomorrow

Volkswagen has set the stage to unveil the all-new Virtus worldwide tomorrow, i.e. 8 March 2022. However, the Indian launch of this new German sedan is projected to take place sometime in May 2022. That said, the Vitus will replace the long-running and aged Vento.

Developed under India Project 2.0, the Volkswagen Virtus uses MQB A0 IN scalable platform. This sedan is the third made-in-India vehicle to utilise the architecture after the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Slavia. Besides this, the Virtus is expected to bear design language similar to its siblings.

The Volkswagen Virtus is likely to come equipped with modern-day features such as a fully-digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment with connected car functionality, an air purifier, wireless charging, cooling for front seats, cruise control, and USB Type-C ports.

The carmaker could offer the sedan with two different powertrain choices: 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines coupled with either a manual or automatic gearbox. Once launched, the Virtus will take on the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City, and the Hyundai Verna.

Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price

