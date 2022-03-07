  • Type your location
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift – First Look

      Jay Shah

      Monday 07 March 2022,17:22 PM IST

      Introduction

      The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is here! Introduced back in 2019, this is the first update for the new-generation model. However, Maruti Suzuki has kept the changes subtle in terms of styling. The biggest update here is the two new engines that the budget hatchback gets along with an option of CNG for the lower versions. Let us know what’s new on this 2022 Wagon R

      What’s new on the outside?

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Right Front Three Quarter

      The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is now offered in a new Z+ variant. Positioned at the top of the variant line-up, the Z+ can be had with two dual-tone exterior shades – Gallant Red and Magma Grey, both with blacked-out pillars and roof. For the first time ever, the Wagon R is fitted with 14-inch alloy wheels. 

      What’s new on the inside?

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Dashboard

      As a part of the 2022 update, the cabin of the Wagon R gets a refreshed dual-tone beige and dark grey fabric upholstery. Besides this, the overall layout of the dashboard remains intact.

      What’s on the feature list?

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Infotainment System

      In terms of features, the new Wagon R pretty much continues with the same set of features. The top-spec variants are loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers, steering mounted controls, a rear wiper, ORVMs with turn indicators, dual airbags, and rear parking sensors.

      What’s under the hood?

      The 2022 Wagon R continues to be offered with two petrol engines – 1.0-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol engine. In their petrol guise, the former is tuned to produce 67bhp and 89Nm while the latter puts out 89bhp and 113Nm torque. The 1.2-litre mill is the same as seen on the Swift and the Baleno and is equipped with idle start/stop technology. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

      It’s only the 1.0-litre engine that can be had in the CNG alternative. In this state of tune, the engine develops 56bhp and 82Nm of peak torque. The CNG guise can be had in both LXI and VXI trims. 

      Competition and pricing 

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 Right Front Three Quarter

      The prices for the Wagon R 1.0 start at Rs 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom) while the 1.2-litre petrol is available at a starting price of Rs6 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Wagon R continues to rival the likes of the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, and its recently refreshed cousin, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio

