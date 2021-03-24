Volkswagen to deliver over 150 Polos to Hilti India

Santosh Nair Wednesday 24 March 2021, 10:23 AM

The corporate business is of key strategic importance to Volkswagen India. So much so, that it contributes to nearly 50 per cent of its overall business. The company revealed that corporate customers are looking for safe, reliable, well-built, and convenient mobility solutions; traits that form the core foundation of Volkswagen’s product portfolio.

To strengthen the corporate partnership further, Volkswagen India has tied up with Lease Plan India to deliver over 150 Polo cars to Hilti India. The Volkswagen Polo will be used by Hilti India employees, giving them access to premium engineering with a fun-to-drive experience.

In 2019, VW fulfilled its first agreement with Hilti India by delivering 105 units of its Polo. With the second batch, the continued association is a testament to Volkswagen’s customised mobility solutions that suit the customers’ dynamically changing lifestyles and needs.

Vehicle leasing has been gaining traction among customers in India due to the affordability and personal safety aspects. This is why Volkswagen India aims to plug this growing demand by providing leasing mobility solutions to corporates and individuals to help reduce financial strain and offer safety and convenience to customers.