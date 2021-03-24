The all-new Tata Safari named as the official partner for VIVO IPL 2021

Santosh Nair Wednesday 24 March 2021, 11:42 AM

Continuing its association for the fourth consecutive year with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tata Motors recently announced that its iconic flagship SUV, the all-new Tata Safari will be the official partner for VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

As the tournament returns to India this year, Tata Motors looks forward to leveraging this prestigious platform to showcase and drive engagement for its recently launched iconic brand – the new Tata Safari. The tournament will begin on 9 April in Chennai and will be played across six major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. As the official partner, Tata Motors will showcase the new Safari across the host stadiums at these match locations.

Speaking on this continued partnership, Mr. Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL, said, “We are looking forward to Tata Motors continuing their association for this year’s VIVO IPL with their latest launch - the all-new Tata Safari. Tata Motors has been the official partner of the tournament since 2018 and our relationship with them continues to grow stronger with each passing year. Over the three seasons, we have witnessed the company’s efforts to make the tournament exciting for their customers as well as for the fans through a variety of initiatives at the tournament venues. Despite the existing unprecedented environment, we are looking forward to yet another year of this fruitful association, while delivering great value to Tata Motors and the followers of the game, as we consolidate our partnership further.”