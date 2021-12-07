  • Type your location
      Volkswagen Tiguan facelift launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Tuesday 07 December 2021,11:02 AM IST

      Volkswagen Passenger Cars Limited has launched its flagship SUV – the 2021 Tiguan in India with prices starting at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration of the five-seat SUV is assembled locally in India and gets a handful of cosmetic tweaks along with a new petrol engine. The bookings for the Tiguan facelift have commenced with deliveries slated to begin from mid-January 2022.

      Volkswagen Tiguan Right Front Three Quarter

      While the overall silhouette of the Tiguan is retained, the SUV gets modern elements like new LED headlamps with adaptive control and integrated dual-barrel DRLs, four-slat wider front grille, LED tail lamps with dark red inserts, and a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels. The exterior colour options include Oryx White, Reflex Silver, Kings Red, Dolphin Grey, Deep Black, Pure White, and Nightshade Blue. 

      Volkswagen Tiguan Dashboard

      The updates are more prominent inside the cabin wherein Tiguan gets a new larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, touch-based aircon controls, a panoramic sunroof, illuminated scuff plates and gear knob, leather upholstery, 30-colour ambient lighting, and electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function. 

      Volkswagen Tiguan Right Rear Three Quarter

      On the safety front, the Tiguan facelift ranks high with six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-start and hill-descent control, ABS, and auto-hold function. 

      Under the bonnet, the Volkswagen Tiguan discards the potent diesel powertrain for a new 2.0-litre TSI motor. The gasoline mill makes 184bhp and 300Nm torque and is coupled with a seven-speed DSG transmission. It is also equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup. The primary rivals to the Tiguan include the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson

      Volkswagen Tiguan
      Volkswagen Tiguan ₹ 31.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Volkswagen CarsUpcoming Volkswagen Cars
      Volkswagen | Tiguan | Volkswagen Tiguan

      By Jay Shah12/07/2021 11:02:12

