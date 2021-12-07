  • Type your location
      Kia Carens teased in official sketches ahead of debut next week

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Tuesday 07 December 2021,20:32 PM IST

      Kia India is all set to unveil the Carens MPV in the country next week. Ahead of its world premiere, the company has teased the model in the form of official sketches, giving us a hint at what the car would offer.

      Kia Right Rear Three Quarter

      In terms of exterior design, the new Kia Carens MPV will feature a split headlamp design, with the upper unit housing the LED DRLs and the lower unit housing the main LED headlight, contrast-coloured faux skid plates, and sleek air vents on either side. The side profile of the MPV will get plastic wheel arches and body cladding, blacked-out pillars, and a chrome window line that extends to the C-pillar. Also on offer are roof rails. At the rear, the Carens MPV sketches reveal a set of wraparound LED tail light, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, tail-gate mounted number plate recess, and a sporty bumper with reflectors.

      Kia Dashboard

      Inside, the 2022 Kia Carens is expected to come equipped with a dual-tone interior theme, a dashboard dominated by the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a leather-wrapped, multi-function steering wheel, a chrome strip running the width of the dashboard, and a wireless charging pad in the centre console.

      Under the hood, the upcoming Kia Carens is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmissions options could include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The Kia Carens will be launched in early 2022. Stay tuned for updates.

