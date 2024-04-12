    Recently Viewed
            Hyundai Creta EV interior spied for the first time

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Friday 12 April 2024,20:57 PM IST

            In early 2025, an electric version of the Hyundai Creta will come along to rival the Carens EV, Maruti eVX, XUV.e8 and Honda Elevate BEV. We have spotted the car testing before but this time around pictures of the interior have been revealed.

            Hyundai Creta EV Dashboard

            As evinced in the images, it will get dual digital displays, a new EV logo and a drive mode selector on the steering column to save space on the centre console improving practicality. Also expect features like a 360-degree camera, level-2 ADAS, powered driver’s seat with memory function, HUD and dual-zone climate control to be offered in the Creta EV.

            The Creta EV is expected to have a claimed range of over 500km with fast charging options as well as V2L and V2V. The pricing of the Creta is expected to be competitive thanks to Hyundai starting a process of localising its battery production which should fit well into the overall scheme of things.

            Hyundai Creta EV
            HyundaiCreta EV ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Creta EV | Hyundai Creta EV

