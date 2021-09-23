Volkswagen Taigun launched in India at Rs 10.49 lakh

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the prices of the Taigun SUV. The Volkswagen Taigun mid-size SUV will be available at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV can be had in five variants across two petrol engines and five exterior shades.

Design-wise, the Taigun is not as flashy or snazzy as some of its competitors. In fact, the Taigun looks elegant with crisp body lines giving it a proper SUV stance. The front fascia, although heavily chromed, gets the neatly put square LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. The fore and aft skid plates along with the plastic cladding around the wheel arches further give the Taigun a rugged appearance. However, the most eye-catching bit is the LED taillights that are fenced inside the black casing. The colour options for the Taigun include – Candy White, Wild Cherry Red, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey, and Curcuma Yellow.

The cabin of the Taigun comes equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, wireless charger, a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, touch-based automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, and ambient lighting.

On the safety front, the Taigun is loaded with hill hold control, a rear parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and multi-collision brakes. We have driven the Volkswagen Taigun and you can read our first-drive review here.

Under the bonnet, the Taigun is offered with two TSI engines. The 1.0-litre TSI mill churns out 114bhp and 178Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine puts out a potent 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. This motor is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT unit. There is no diesel powertrain on offer.

The Volkswagen Taigun locks horns with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and the upcoming MG Astor.

