Volkswagen increases the prices of the Polo and Vento

Volkswagen has jacked up the prices of the Polo by up to three per cent and the updated cost will be applicable from 1 September 2021. This upturn in the cost was declared last month and now the brand has released variant-specific price hikes. However, these advances in prices will be inapplicable for the customers who have booked either of the cars until 31 August 2021.

To start with, the Polo Trendline and Polo Comfortline that come with a 1.0-litre MPI mated to a five-speed manual gearbox are now dearer by Rs 10,500 and Rs 11,000 respectively. On the other hand, Volkswagen has marked up the prices of the Polo Comfortline 1.0-litre TSI manual/automatic transmission trims by Rs 19,000.

Additionally, the top-of-the-line Polo Highline Plus automatic is now costlier by Rs 15,000 while the Polo Highline Plus manual is pricier by Rs 26,000 receiving the highest price hike in the Polo line-up.

Meanwhile, there has been a steep increase in prices for specific Vento variants as well. Volkswagen has increased the price of the Vento Highline automatic by Rs 19,000 whereas the Highline Plus manual and automatic trims are now more expensive by Rs 23,000 and Rs 27,000 respectively.

