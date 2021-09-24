Tata Punch India unveil on 4 October

Tata Motors has announced that the upcoming Punch SUV will be unveiled officially on 4 October. While the official exterior and interior images have already been released by the carmaker on its social media platforms, we expect more details to be disclosed in the coming days.

The exterior styling of the Punch draws cues from the elder sibling Harrier, giving it an SUV-ish appearance. The split headlamp setup with an upright stance and dual-tone colour makes the Punch look stylish and distinct. The black-silver tone for the alloy wheels and the thick plastic cladding around the lower half of the SUV lend the Punch a rugged and tough look. The Punch is the second model after the Altroz hatchback to be based on the carmaker’s ALFA-ARC platform.

Inside, the Punch gets light theme interiors that makes the cabin look airy and spacious. The highlights of the interior include a flat-bottom steering wheel, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, square aircon vents, A-pillar mounted speakers, and a push start/stop button.

While the engine specifications of the Punch are still under wraps, we expect the Punch to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmission. The Punch will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

