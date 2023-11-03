Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition launched in India at Rs. 16.30 lakh

The Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a limited-edition version and was unveiled earlier this year as part of the German automaker’s 2023 product showcase. It is available in both the MT and AT guise with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine only. Currently, the manual transmission is on sale, with no timeline on when the prices for the Trail Edition AT will be announced.

It can be had in two colour schemes, and it gets exterior body graphics and powder-coated black wheels. Inside, you get black upholstery with red stitching and trail logos on the seats. This is a fully loaded Taigun, so as part of the package, you get a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, climate control with rear AC vents, USB-C charging ports, powered front seats, and sunroof.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 148bhp/250Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. Bookings (online only) for the car opened on 2 November, and the deliveries will start in December of this year.

Volkswagen Taigun ₹ 11.62 Lakh Onwards

