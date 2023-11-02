Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift and C43 AMG launched in India

Mercedes-Benz has updated its portfolio in India to include two new models. The GLE facelift range now in a LWB guise is priced from xx to xx lakh while the more powerful C43 AMG is priced at Rs x.xx crore.

GLE facelift

This is the first major update for the GLE SUV since its launch in this avatar in India in early 2020. It can be had in the GLE 300d diesel, GLE450 4MATIC petrol and the GLE450d 4MATIC diesel. Further, it can be had in two trim levels- The standard line and the fancier AMG line across seven colour options.

Inside, highlights include dual digital displays, multi-zone climate control, leather upholstery, a full LED light package, power front seats, power windows and mirrors and a Burmeister sound system. The AMG line gets all of these features but with AMG badging in the steering, seats, dashboard and faux carbon fibre inserts.

At the entry level, you have the GLE300d diesel that is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder that produces 265bhp/550Nm. The GLE450 petrol is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine that produces 375bhp/500Nm and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and has also been fitted with Mercedes’ 4 MATIC AWD system. You get driving modes as a part of the engine package.

The most powerful GLE450d diesel is powered by a 3.0-litre-litre oil burner that produces 362bhp/750Nm and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. As the name suggests, it has also been fitted with Mercedes’ 4MATIC AWD system. You get driving modes for this engine too as a part of the engine package.

AMG C43

Alongside, the GLE facelift, Mercedes has also launched the AMG C43 sedan in India with a price of Rs. 98 lakh. It is being brought into the country via the CBU route. It can be had with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 402bhp/500Nm and mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes’ 4MATIC AWD technology. It can be had in 10 different colour schemes in one fully loaded version.

The design is taken from the latest generation C-Class but with AMG exterior and interior bits. The feature list is pretty extensive too with dual digital displays, AMG badging all-around, carbon fibre inserts and sports pedals as a part of the package. This being an AMG, Mercedes is also offering its track package as a part of the deal.

