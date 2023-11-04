Kia Sonet facelift spied testing ahead of December launch

The Kia Sonet facelift has been spotted testing once again ahead of its Indian debut in December of this year. This will be the first major update for the Sonet and in the pictures we can see an aurora pearl black colour, revised LED headlamps, new dual-tone alloy wheels, sunroof and roof rails. The biggest change will be a new grille giving a major lift to the face of the Sonet.

Inside, the updated Sonet is expected to get a major upgrade in terms of features, the likes of which include a new instrument cluster, infotainment system, upholstery and a new centre console. The engine lineup will continue unchanged and will include a 1.2 NA petrol, a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel and of these, the latter two also get an AT option.

The updated Kia Sonet is one of the big players in the sub-4 compact SUV segment. It will go up against the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Fronx and the Tata Nexon.

Kia Sonet Facelift ₹ 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

