      Volkswagen officially names its upcoming sedan the Virtus

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 24 February 2022,16:25 PM IST

      German automotive giant Volkswagen has officially announced the name of its upcoming sedan, the Virtus. The sedan is developed under India Project 2.0 and utilises the MQB A0 IN platform like the Taigun. It will be a replacement for the long-running Vento in the country. That said, Volkswagen will be unveiling the brand-new Virtus on 8 March 2022.

      The Virtus is expected to bear a strong resemblance to its sibling, the Taigun, in terms of design. What’s more, the sedan could feature flashy chrome trim on the front and rear bumper as well as the radiator grille. On the other hand, it will probably get LED projector headlights, LED rear lights, fog lamps, a rear-view camera with parking sensors at the back, and more.

      Volkswagen Virtus Front View

      On the inside, Volkswagen could offer a dual-tone interior theme with leatherette or leather upholstery for the seats. Apart from that, the Virtus is expected to come with a fully-digital instrument cluster, an infotainment system with connected car technology, multiple airbags, cruise control, and a wireless charger.

      Volkswagen Virtus Rear View

      The sedan is likely to be powered by two distinctive powertrains: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, N/A petrol unit. Both engines can be coupled to a manual or automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Virtus will take on the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City, and Hyundai Verna in India.

      All Popular Cars