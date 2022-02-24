Jeep Compass Trailhawk to be launched in India in March

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be launched for the Indian car market in the first week of March. The Trailhawk had been out of the Jeep line up since the advent of BS6 and will make a return in a diesel-only guise.

The Trailhawk of the Compass gets higher ground clearance, hill descent control, 19-inches of water wading capacity and a towing capacity of 1500kgs. The diesel engine in question is Jeep’s 2.0-litre diesel mated to a nine-speed automatic and combined with Jeep’s Active Drive Low 4x4 technology. The engine produces 168bhp/350Nm. The Trailhawk features higher bumpers and a different paint scheme as compared to the standard Compass. We have looked into what will be offered with the India-spec Trailhawk and you can read that here.

The Trailhawk is expected to be priced at a premium in the region of one lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh over the standard car. We will be driving the Compass Trailhawk this week and our first-drive review will go live on 27 February at 12.00pm.

Jeep Compass ₹ 17.79 Lakh Onwards

