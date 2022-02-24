  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Jeep Compass Trailhawk to be launched in India in March

      Desirazu Venkat

      Desirazu Venkat

      Thursday 24 February 2022,14:45 PM IST

      The Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be launched for the Indian car market in the first week of March. The Trailhawk had been out of the Jeep line up since the advent of BS6 and will make a return in a diesel-only guise. 

      The Trailhawk of the Compass gets higher ground clearance, hill descent control, 19-inches of water wading capacity and a towing capacity of 1500kgs. The diesel engine in question is Jeep’s 2.0-litre diesel mated to a nine-speed automatic and combined with Jeep’s Active Drive Low 4x4 technology. The engine produces 168bhp/350Nm. The Trailhawk features higher bumpers and a different paint scheme as compared to the standard Compass. We have looked into what will be offered with the India-spec Trailhawk and you can read that here. 

      The Trailhawk is expected to be priced at a premium in the region of one lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh over the standard car. We will be driving the Compass Trailhawk this week and our first-drive review will go live on 27 February at 12.00pm.   

      Jeep Compass
      Jeep Compass ₹ 17.79 Lakh Onwards
      All Jeep CarsUpcoming Jeep Cars
      Jeep | Jeep Compass | Compass

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Citroen C3 to be introduced in India by mid-2022

      Citroen C3 to be introduced in India by mid-2022

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/24/2022 19:27:34

      The C3 will be the second offering after the C5 Aircross by Citroen in India.

      Jeep Meridian makes India debut

      Jeep Meridian makes India debut

      By Jay Shah02/24/2022 18:06:25

      Jeep Meridian makes India debut

      Volkswagen officially names its upcoming sedan the Virtus

      Volkswagen officially names its upcoming sedan the Virtus

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/24/2022 16:24:49

      The all-new Virtus is expected to come powered by two distinctive petrol engines.

      Jeep Compass Trailhawk to be launched in India in March

      Jeep Compass Trailhawk to be launched in India in March

      By Desirazu Venkat02/24/2022 14:45:29

      It will be offered with a diesel powertrain option only

      Mini Cooper SE launched in India at Rs 47.20 lakh

      Mini Cooper SE launched in India at Rs 47.20 lakh

      By Jay Shah02/24/2022 13:50:14

      Mini Cooper SE launched in India at Rs 47.20 lakh

      Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition introduced in India at Rs 8.59 lakh

      Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition introduced in India at Rs 8.59 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran02/23/2022 19:53:07

      Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition to be available in four trims – Creative (MT), Creative MT-iRA, Creative AMT, and Creative AMT-iRA.

      Tata Harrier Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 20.41 lakh

      Tata Harrier Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 20.41 lakh

      By Jay Shah02/23/2022 17:20:13

      Tata Harrier Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 20.41 lakh

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 47.20 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW M4 Competition

      BMW M4 Competition

      ₹ 1.44 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q7

      Audi Q7

      ₹ 79.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars