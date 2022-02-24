  • Type your location
      Jeep Meridian makes India debut

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Thursday 24 February 2022,18:06 PM IST

      Post much wait and numerous spy pictures, Jeep India has finally revealed the Meridian SUV. The three-row SUV will enter the production line in May 2022 at the brand’s Ranjangaon facility and will be launched in the coming months. 

      Jeep India has also stated that the Meridian will be a diesel-only SUV. This will be the 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine that does duty on the Compass and soon to be launched, Compass Trailhawk. However, we expect the Meridian to be offered in multiple drivetrain options. It will be equipped with Jeep’s 4x4 setup and independent front and rear suspension.

      Jeep Meridian Left Side View

      On the outside, the Meridian is painted in a two-tone shade with the signature front grille flanked by the sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. The bumper gets a chrome insert that runs across the width of the bumper. Other notable highlights are multi-spoke alloys and squared wheel arches. 

      The inside of the Meridian will sport a dark theme with brown upholstery, a seven-seat layout, a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, and electrically-adjustable front seats. Jeep says that the Meridian is being built with 80 per cent localisation.

      Upon its launch in the coming months, the Jeep Meridian will compete against the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace and Skoda Kodiaq.

      Jeep Meridian
      Jeep Meridian ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      Jeep | Jeep Meridian | Meridian

      All Popular Cars