  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Volkswagen India registers 84 per cent growth in February 2022

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Wednesday 02 March 2022,23:22 PM IST

      Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has witnessed an impressive 84 per cent growth in sales in February 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The company attributes the strong growth in sales to the success of the recently introduced Volkswagen Taigun. Volkswagen reportedly sold 4,028 units in February 2022, witnessing its strongest performance in the last four years.

      The company claims that the upcoming Virtus mid-size sedan, which is slated for launch on 8 March, will help in boosting sales for the company. The company has teased the Virtus ahead of its official launch. To read more about it, click here

      Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The strong performance witnessed in Feb’22 is a testament to the right product strategy developed for the Indian market. It is the love and endorsement by customers for Volkswagen products such as the Taigun that has driven this strong result. We are confident the soon-to-be-unveiled Volkswagen Virtus will receive a similar appreciation and acceptance by our customers.” 

      Volkswagen

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Volkswagen India registers 84 per cent growth in February 2022

      Volkswagen India registers 84 per cent growth in February 2022

      By Nikhil Puthran03/02/2022 23:22:03

      Volkswagen reportedly sold 4,028 units in February 2022, witnessing its strongest performance in the last four years

      Volkswagen Virtus teased ahead of official launch in India

      Volkswagen Virtus teased ahead of official launch in India

      By Nikhil Puthran03/02/2022 21:24:31

      The name ‘Virtus’ is a combination of the words ‘Virtuoso’ and ‘Virtues’, which signifies finesse, energy, brilliance, and excellence

      2022 Tata Altroz automatic bookings open in India at Rs 21,000

      2022 Tata Altroz automatic bookings open in India at Rs 21,000

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/02/2022 16:11:47

      The Altroz will get a new dual-clutch automatic transmission.

      Mahindra registers its highest ever SUV sales in February 2022

      Mahindra registers its highest ever SUV sales in February 2022

      By Nikhil Puthran03/01/2022 22:20:43

      Mahindra has registered an impressive 79 per cent growth in sales in February 2022

      Maruti Suzuki witnesses seven per cent drop in sales in February 2022

      Maruti Suzuki witnesses seven per cent drop in sales in February 2022

      By Nikhil Puthran03/01/2022 20:29:26

      The company attributes the drop in sales to the shortage in supply of electronic components

      MG ZS EV facelift to be launched in India on 7 March

      MG ZS EV facelift to be launched in India on 7 March

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/01/2022 20:27:10

      The new ZS EV is likely to get an upgraded battery pack and new features.

      Tata Altroz automatic official teaser released

      Tata Altroz automatic official teaser released

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/28/2022 19:42:10

      The Altroz automatic is likely to be launched in India in a couple of months.

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Lexus NX 2022

      Lexus NX 2022

      ₹ 59.00 - 65.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      BMW X4 Facelift

      BMW X4 Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 - 75.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 47.20 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars