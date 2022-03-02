Volkswagen India registers 84 per cent growth in February 2022

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has witnessed an impressive 84 per cent growth in sales in February 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The company attributes the strong growth in sales to the success of the recently introduced Volkswagen Taigun. Volkswagen reportedly sold 4,028 units in February 2022, witnessing its strongest performance in the last four years.

The company claims that the upcoming Virtus mid-size sedan, which is slated for launch on 8 March, will help in boosting sales for the company. The company has teased the Virtus ahead of its official launch. To read more about it, click here.

Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The strong performance witnessed in Feb’22 is a testament to the right product strategy developed for the Indian market. It is the love and endorsement by customers for Volkswagen products such as the Taigun that has driven this strong result. We are confident the soon-to-be-unveiled Volkswagen Virtus will receive a similar appreciation and acceptance by our customers.”

Volkswagen