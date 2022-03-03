2022 Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI launched in India; prices start at Rs 16.19 lakh

Czech carmaker Skoda has launched the 1.5-litre TSI version of the new Slavia in India, with prices starting from Rs 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom). This 1.5-litre TSI model is exclusively available in the range-topping Style variant of the sedan and can be mated to manual or DSG automatic gearbox.

The Slavia has been developed under India Project 2.0 and uses the MQB A0 IN scalable platform. Besides this, it carries Skoda’s modern design language, including the butterfly grille with a thick chrome frame, L-shaped daytime running lights, LED projector headlamps, and L-shaped rear lights. The Slavia also bears a close resemblance to its elder sibling, the Octavia, in terms of the exterior.

The Slavia’s interior features a dual-tone colour scheme with premium seat upholstery. What’s more, the cabin gets an eight-inch digital driver display, ten-inch touchscreen infotainment that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, front cooled seats, USB Type-C ports, ambient lighting, and a two-spoke steering wheel. Meanwhile, Skoda has also bestowed Slavia with six airbags, traction control, an electronic stability program, and TPMS.

Under the bonnet, it comes equipped with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine capable of making 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor can be coupled to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. More importantly, it features cylinder deactivation technology. Apart from that, the Slavia also comes powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 113bhp and 178Nm.

Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre variant specific prices (ex-showroom) Slavia Style 1.5-litre TSI - 6-speed manual Rs 16.19 lakh Slavia Style 1.5-litre TSI - 7-speed DSG automatic Rs 17.79 lakh

Skoda Slavia ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

